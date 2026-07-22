The New Playbook: What will define winning FR&D teams in 2030?

Panellists in this video:

• Mr Suresh Pareek, Angel and Growth Investor (Pharma) (Moderator)

• Dr Sumedha Nadkar, Pharmaceutical Strategy and Technology Consultant

• Dr Manish Grover, Director, Healthcare Technologies, Mangrove Creations

Key Highlights:

[1] Innovation is accelerating through AI, advanced drug delivery, and emerging biopharma players, making bold investment in R&D more critical than ever.

[2] A formulation succeeds only when it reaches the patient; patient impact remains the true measure of innovation.

[3] In a world of rapid change, technical expertise alone is not enough. Critical thinking, interpretation, and continuous learning are becoming essential skills.

[4] AI can accelerate discovery and decision-making, but human judgment, scientific understanding, and cross-cultural collaboration remain irreplaceable.

[5] The scientists who stand out will be those who can simplify complexity, communicate beyond scientific jargon, and connect their work to the larger business and patient impact.

[6] Innovation needs a bridge between science and business. Sustainable growth comes from balancing scientific excellence with commercial value and profitability.