The New Playbook: What will define winning FR&D teams in 2030?
FDD Conclave 2026 | 5th June 2026 | Hyderabad
Panellists in this video:
• Mr Suresh Pareek, Angel and Growth Investor (Pharma) (Moderator)
• Dr Sumedha Nadkar, Pharmaceutical Strategy and Technology Consultant
• Dr Manish Grover, Director, Healthcare Technologies, Mangrove Creations
Key Highlights:
[1] Innovation is accelerating through AI, advanced drug delivery, and emerging biopharma players, making bold investment in R&D more critical than ever.
[2] A formulation succeeds only when it reaches the patient; patient impact remains the true measure of innovation.
[3] In a world of rapid change, technical expertise alone is not enough. Critical thinking, interpretation, and continuous learning are becoming essential skills.
[4] AI can accelerate discovery and decision-making, but human judgment, scientific understanding, and cross-cultural collaboration remain irreplaceable.
[5] The scientists who stand out will be those who can simplify complexity, communicate beyond scientific jargon, and connect their work to the larger business and patient impact.
[6] Innovation needs a bridge between science and business. Sustainable growth comes from balancing scientific excellence with commercial value and profitability.