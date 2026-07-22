Speaker in this video:

+ Mr S Mukherjee, GM – Marketing, Dhara Lifescience

Topic: “You name it..we frame it” in tablets coating

Key Highlights:

[1] Dhara Lifescience’s three core product lines, Dharacoat® (methacrylic acid co-polymers), Readycoat® (ready-to-use film coatings), and Ionex® (taste-masking resins), address every major coating application, from enteric and sustained release to taste masking.

[2] The dedicated setup, comprising a wet lab, pilot batch equipment, and a fully equipped application lab, is designed to develop tailored coating formulations based on specific client requirements.

[3] Regulatory compliance, change management policies, and documentation standards are equally critical parameters in making an informed sourcing decision, with United States Food and Drug Administration guidance available to support formulators through the process.