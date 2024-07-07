Why India must legalise and regulate hemp products

The hemp industry in India is expanding rapidly, but there are several obstacles standing in its way. These include strict rules and regulations and a lot of misinformation. The sector can only flourish if the government provides backing in the form of legalisation and awareness campaigns on hemp and its products. Focusing on sustainable development and a defined course of action will establish India as a leader in the global hemp market and encourage ethical practices.

The history of hemp

Hemp was introduced in India in 2800 BC and was widely used for religious and therapeutic uses. It has long been a staple crop in the country and was used to make rope, oil, and textiles, among other goods. However, its popularity plummeted in the early 20th century when synthetic fibers became the norm, and hemp came under strict regulations. The 1985 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act made the use of cannabis resin and flowering tops illegal, while seeds and leaves were still permitted in some circumstances for medical and scientific purposes.

Recently, there have been positive steps towards the re-legalisation of hemp. In 2018, Uttarakhand became the first Indian state to legalise industrial hemp farming. The sector got the biggest push when the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) standardised the sale of hemp seeds and related products under the Food Safety and Standards Regulations 2011. With the growing popularity of hemp products, states like Himachal Pradesh and Manipur are also exploring legalisation to boost their economies. However, a comprehensive national framework is still lacking.

The Path to Hemp Legalisation and Industry Growth in India

As per the Markets and Markets report titled Industrial Hemp Market by Type, the global hemp market is projected to reach $18.1 billion by 2027, and India must act swiftly to capitalise on this growth. A well-structured regulatory framework will ensure that the benefits of hemp are maximised while minimising potential risks. For legalisation, first, clear guidelines must be set up for hemp cultivation, ensuring it is done legally and responsibly. This includes defining who can cultivate hemp, the conditions under which cultivation is permitted (such as land requirements and environmental considerations), and implementing safeguards to prevent illegal activities like drug production. Guidelines should also address licensing procedures, ensuring that only authorised individuals or entities engage in cultivation. After that, standardising hemp products is critical to ensure their safety, quality, and efficacy, particularly for medicinal applications. This involves setting cultivation practices, processing methods, and product testing standards. Regulations should cover aspects such as contaminants testing, labeling requirements, and dosing guidelines for medicinal products. These measures will build consumer trust, facilitate international trade, and support the development of a competitive hemp industry in India.

The hemp sector should also come forward to conduct more profound research into hemp and explore its diverse applications, including medical, industrial, and environmental uses. Research can uncover new therapeutic uses for cannabinoids. It can also help develop sustainable hemp-based materials for industries like textiles and bioplastics and explore ecological benefits. This should be done with the government’s support, funding, and advice. There should be incentives for R&D collaboration between academia, industry, and research institutions should be encouraged.

Challenges in Implementation

Despite growing global acceptance, hemp still suffers from a negative image due to misinformation and stigma. This can be tackled with public education campaigns that can dispel myths and misinformation about hemp, highlighting their benefits and addressing stigma. Special educative campaigns about the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids and the sustainable uses of hemp targeted at healthcare professionals, policymakers, and the general public are the need of the hour. It will help gain wider acceptance and support for the industry.

Additionally, navigating the complex web of state and central regulations can be daunting for businesses and farmers alike, making it crucial to streamline processes and reduce bureaucratic red tape. Hence, easy regulations should be introduced. Furthermore, hemp products will enter markets already saturated with established alternatives, posing a challenge in proving their superiority in terms of efficacy and cost-effectiveness. Therefore, the government must support the sector to establish itself in the pharmaceutical market as a safe and viable alternative.

The Way Forward

The time is ripe for India to rethink its stance on hemp and cannabis. This can be done by rolling out a law to legalise and regulate these products. This will help the country to unlock substantial economic, environmental, and health benefits. With the robust support of the government in the form of investment in R&D, public awareness campaigns, and support for innovation, India can become a global leader in the hemp industry, setting an example for others to follow.