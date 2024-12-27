Targeted therapies and improved diagnostics remain needs unmet in T2-low asthma

Despite advances in biologic therapies for severe asthma, significant unmet needs in asthma management remain, specifically with T-helper cell type 2 (T2)-low asthma, a subtype lacking typical inflammatory biomarkers. T2-low asthma presents unique challenges due to the absence of eosinophils and immunoglobulin E (IgE), which complicates both diagnosis and treatment. Insights from experts in the field highlight the urgent need for improved diagnostic tools and targeted therapies to address this gap in care, according to GlobalData.

Experts interviewed by GlobalData emphasise that while T2-high asthma has benefitted from targeted biologic treatments such as Sanofi/Regeneron’s Dupixent (dupilumab; Anti-IL4Rα) and AstraZeneca’s Tezspire (Tezepelumab; Anti-TSLP), T2-low asthma remains largely underserved.

Current treatments are primarily focused on eosinophilic and allergic inflammation, leaving patients with non-eosinophilic or neutrophilic asthma without adequate options. In the broader treatment landscape, competitors such as dexpramipexole dihydrochloride (eosinophil modulator), which has potential applications beyond eosinophilic asthma, and AstraZeneca’s Breztri, currently approved for COPD but being explored for asthma, are noteworthy. Additionally, Sanofi’s dual IL-13 and TSLP antibodies have garnered attention for their potential to address complex asthma phenotypes, including T2-low cases.

Sravani Meka, Senior Pharmaceutical Analyst at GlobalData, comments, “The current treatment landscape for severe asthma has made significant strides, particularly for T2-high asthma. However, T2-low asthma remains largely under-researched and under-treated. There is an urgent need for both reliable biomarkers and therapies targeting this neglected subset of asthma patients. Emerging therapies like depemokimab represent a hopeful step forward, but more research and development are crucial.”

As T2-low asthma is difficult to diagnose, patients often remain undiagnosed or misdiagnosed, resulting in delayed and inadequate treatment. Experts from across the globe, including researchers from the University of Gothenburg, emphasise the importance of developing new diagnostic tools that can distinguish T2-low asthma from other forms of asthma. With asthma prevalence continuing to rise globally, particularly in regions with high pollution, the need for more effective diagnostics and treatments has never been more urgent.

In addition to diagnostic challenges, treatment adherence remains a significant barrier. A key opinion leader (KOL) in the US, interviewed by GlobalData, highlights that despite the availability of biologics, many patients struggle with inhaler technique, high medication costs, and inconsistent use. These issues contribute to poor asthma control and prevent optimal treatment outcomes. Addressing patient education on inhaler use and improving access to treatments will be crucial for enhancing asthma control.

Meka concludes, “To truly address the needs of T2-low asthma patients, there must be a concerted effort to improve diagnostics, develop targeted treatments, and ensure better access to care. Only then can we achieve significant improvements in asthma management for all patients, regardless of their asthma subtype.”

