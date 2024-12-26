Akums Group enters into a partnership for European market expansion

Akums Group has announced a strategic long-term agreement with a global pharma company (Akums has not revealed details of the partner yet) to manufacture and supply pharmaceutical formulations in the European market. Under this collaboration, Akums Group will produce and supply multiple SKUs of oral liquid formulations, which the partner company will market across various European countries.



The commercial supply of these products is expected to begin in 2027 and will continue to be supplied till 2032. As part of this initiative, Akums Group will initiate the European approval process for its oral liquid manufacturing facility, leveraging this approval to produce the contracted products. The site and product dossier approvals are expected to be received by the end of 2026. Notably, Akums already operates two European-approved facilities for injectables and oral solids.



The total value of this agreement is estimated at €200 million (INR 1,760 crores). As part of the agreement, Akums Group will receive an upfront payment of €100 million (INR 880 crores) for product development and site approval from European authorities.