Targeted incentives for innovation-driven research would further strengthen India’s biotech ecosystem

What unmet need are you fundamentally solving?

Vyome is focused on areas of significant unmet medical need within immuno-inflammatory disorders and supportive oncology. In several such conditions, available therapies may not fully address patient needs in terms of efficacy, safety, tolerability, or accessibility. In supportive oncology in particular, many patients experience complications that meaningfully affect quality of life during treatment. Our development efforts are directed toward scientifically grounded, differentiated approaches in these areas, with the objective of contributing to improved patient outcomes where current options remain limited or suboptimal with a very cost-effective development models.

What is the next phase of growth for Vyome — pipeline expansion, geographic expansion, or strategic partnerships?

Our current focus remains on advancing our existing development programs in alignment with applicable regulatory pathways and clinical milestones. As part of our broader strategy, we continuously evaluate opportunities for geographic expansion and strategic collaborations that align with our therapeutic focus and longterm objectives. Any such initiatives are undertaken in a measured manner, with attention to regulatory compliance, capital discipline, and sustainable growth.

Many biotech firms struggle to transition from R&D to commercial scale. How is Vyome preparing for that shift?

We recognise that the transition from research and development to commercial scale requires careful planning and execution. Our approach incorporates early consideration of regulatory requirements, manufacturing scalability, quality systems, and intellectual property protection. By integrating commercial awareness into development-stage planning, we aim to reduce operational risks associated with laterstage progression. As with all development-stage companies, future commercialisation is subject to successful clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other factors beyond our control.

How is AI or data science influencing your pipeline strategy?

We view AI and data science as supportive tools that can enhance analytical capabilities across research and development activities. These technologies may assist in improving decision-making efficiency, data interpretation, and clinical trial optimisation where appropriate. However, scientific rigor, regulatory compliance, and validated clinical evidence remain the primary drivers of our development strategy. Our use of AI-related tools is pragmatic and aligned with established regulatory and scientific standards.



What policy shifts would most accelerate innovation led biotech in India?

From an industry perspective, predictable regulatory timelines, alignment with global standards, and targeted incentives for innovation driven research would further strengthen India’s biotechnology ecosystem. Continued investment in clinical trial infrastructure, biologics manufacturing capabilities, sovereign biotech zone, global talent mobilisation, and Indian talent development can also enhance competitiveness. Policy clarity and consistency are particularly important for longgestation biotech programs, where capital allocation decisions depend on regulatory and operational predictability.

How strategic is India in your long-term global ambitions — as a talent hub, clinical hub, or commercial market?

India remains strategically relevant across multiple dimensions, including scientific talent, development capabilities, and market potential. The country offers strong technical expertise and an evolving regulatory framework that increasingly aligns with global standards. As both a development environment and a growing healthcare market, India forms an important part of our broader strategic considerations. Future expansion decisions will continue to be guided by regulatory developments, clinical progress, and market conditions.

What is the single biggest strategic bet Vyome is making today?

Our core strategic focus is on advancing differentiated immuno-inflammatory science within carefully selected therapeutic areas. We believe that maintaining clarity of focus and scientific depth is essential in a capital-intensive and highly regulated industry. This strategy is subject to the inherent uncertainties of clinical development and regulatory review, and our efforts remain aligned with prudent risk management.

Where do you envision Vyome in the next decade?

As a development-stage biotechnology company, our long-term aspirations are to build a scientifically credible, globally compliant organisation with a defined therapeutic focus. Our progress over the coming decade will depend on clinical outcomes, regulatory approvals, capital availability, and market dynamics. We remain committed to disciplined execution, scientific integrity, cost effective development, capital discipline and delivering meaningful value to patients and stakeholders within the framework of regulatory compliance.





