Redrawing the biopharma map: India’s rise in the biosimilars era

For India’s biopharma sector, 2025 stood out as an inflection point. The approval of 146 recombinant biosimilar therapeutic products, from insulins and growth factors to monoclonal antibodies, was more than a tally on a regulator’s report. It is a sign that India has not only mastered scale, but is fast becoming a contender in one of the most technically demanding and highly regulated corners of global healthcare.

The shift is unmistakable. Affordability and reach remain vital, but they are no longer the only measures of success. The new yardstick is the ability to design, manufacture, and deliver biologics that compete head‑to‑head with the world’s best – on quality, on safety, and on cost. Moreover, the ambitions go well beyond current strongholds in oncology to include ophthalmology, immunology, and rare diseases, where biologics often set the standard of care.

What’s driving the change?

A perfect alignment of forces is at work. At the heart of it lies a rare market window: more than 69 blockbuster biologics in the US and Europe will see their patents expire by 2030. This “patent cliff” is already redrawing competitive maps, and Indian manufacturers intend to be on the front foot.

Policy is keeping up with the industry’s pace. India’s 2025 draft biosimilar guidelines are now closely aligned with the EMA, FDA, and MHRA norms – a move that cuts duplication and speeds up approvals. This reduces repeated work for companies and helps new products get approved faster.

Then there is manufacturing. India’s biologics facilities give the country an advantage few can match: the ability to deliver at scale without diluting quality. Scale once won the game for generics; in biosimilars – it’ll be scale and precision.

Therapeutic ground won – and new frontiers

India’s success with oncology biosimilars in demanding global markets validates India’s scientific depth, manufacturing discipline, and regulatory maturity. This matters now more than ever: with cancer cases rising sharply worldwide and treatment costs climbing, the need for high-quality, affordable biologics has never been more urgent. Biosimilars are helping bridge this gap, giving oncologists greater confidence that innovation and access can go hand in hand.

Rare diseases are next in sight. These are markets where patient populations are small, treatment options are limited, and biologics tend to set the care benchmark. Success here would further solidify India’s place among the world’s advanced biopharma players.

Regulatory winds at India’s back

Beyond India’s borders, policy changes are streamlining some of the most time‑consuming hurdles for biosimilars. In late 2025, the US FDA rolled out Section 232 guidance, allowing certain biosimilars to skip comparative clinical trials when analytical evidence is conclusive. Even more transformative are the new interchangeability rules that make it easier for these medicines to be substituted at the pharmacy level without additional switching studies.

For Indian manufacturers, these aren’t just technical adjustments. They’re potential accelerators – a way to move products from plant to patient faster, provided the science is watertight.

The manufacturing edge

Years of deliberate investment are now bearing fruit. National programs, including the Biopharma SHAKTI initiative, have expanded state‑of‑the‑art biologics plants and strengthened expertise in Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls, mammalian‑cell culture, and advanced purification technologies. The result is a network of facilities that can match the best in the world, while keeping production costs low enough to maintain medicine affordability.

While India can build it, global partners can help sell it. Combining local manufacturing prowess with overseas commercial networks has proven a smart route into regulated markets, balancing scientific credibility with front‑end muscle.

The way forward

With technical capability, regulatory alignment, and proof of success in demanding therapeutic segments, we now have the foundation for India’s rise in biosimilars and biologics in place. -. The task now is to scale that momentum into sustained, global leadership.

The next phase will demand sharper focus. Competitive advantage will come from deepening expertise in complex biologics, accelerating development timelines through smart regulatory navigation, and strengthening presence in markets where the need for affordable advanced therapies is greatest. This is not about replacing generics; it’s about expanding the range of treatments that can be produced to world‑class standards and accessed by patients everywhere.

Future growth will hinge on anticipating where the science and market are moving -whether that’s precision oncology, emerging rare disease therapies, or areas of unmet need shaped by demographic and epidemiological trends. Success will require integrated. strategies that combine robust manufacturing with agile commercial models, tailored for diverse geographies.

Regulatory shifts in markets like the US are creating shorter pathways and new possibilities. To capitalise, Indian biopharma must embed excellence into every stage, from the earliest analytical assessments to post‑market reliability, ensuring that quality is not an act, but a constant.

Ultimately, leadership will be measured by the ability to open access to complex therapies, make them affordable without compromise, and sustain that standard over time. The opportunity is vast, but so is the responsibility: to deliver innovations that matter, at scale, and to shape the global conversation on how advanced medicines reach those who need them most.