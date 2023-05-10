Takeda launches Sunrise Patient Support Program for HAE patients

Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India has launched its ‘Sunrise Patient Services Program (PSP)’ for Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) patients in India. Sunrise is a patient support programme built on four elements i.e., Awareness, Screening & Diagnosis, Treatment, and Maintenance Support implemented by an independent patient services agency funded by Takeda. The programme includes field counselling and tele-support services, free of cost HAE testing through quality diagnostic labs, and treatment reimbursement navigation and lifestyle counselling support throughout the patient’s treatment journey.

HAE is a life-threatening rare genetic disease that affects various parts of the body, such as limbs, hands, feet, genitals, abdomen face, and throat.

Dr Sandeep Arora, Head, of Medical Affairs and Patient Services, said, “HAE is a lifelong disorder, and we at Takeda are highly committed to supporting patients fighting HAE among other rare diseases. This disease is grossly under recognized in India because of lack of awareness and diagnostic facilities. As per reports, approximately 50 per cent of HAE patients receive more than one misdiagnosis in their lifetimes. Additionally, 50 per cent of patients experience a delay of over 10 years from the onset of symptoms to the correct diagnosis. Due to lack of epidemiological data in India, early diagnosis is often not carried out and patients continue suffering for the entirety of their lives. With the introduction of Sunrise PSP, we hope to positively impact the quality of life for HAE patients in India.”

The patient-service programme has also set up a toll-free helpline number to provide adequate counselling.