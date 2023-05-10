Express Pharma

Alembic Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for its solid oral formulation facility at Jarod

This was pre-approval inspection to cover Alembic’s solid oral drug products for which ANDAs were filed with USFDA

MarketLatest Updates
By EP News Bureau
0 59

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the inspection carried out at the company’s solid oral formulation facility (F-4) at Jarod, Vadodara during the period from December 8 -16, 2022.

This was pre-approval inspection to cover Alembic’s solid oral drug products for which ANDAs were filed with USFDA.

The company had also started receiving approvals manufactured at this facility. Alembic has a total of five drug product manufacturing facilities and two drug substance manufacturing facilities. All these facilities are inspected and accepted by USFDA.

 

- Advertisement -

EP News Bureau
    You might also like More from author