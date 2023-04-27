Takeda certified as Great Place to Work in India

Takeda Biopharmaceuticals has been certified as a Great Place To Work in India (March 2023 – March 2024). This certification has been awarded second time in a row to Takeda.

Commenting on the recognition, Serina Fischer, General Manager, Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India said, “We remain steadfast in providing a fair, equitable, and non-discriminatory workplace where our people can be their own true selves and contribute meaningfully to solving complex challenges as we seek to improve healthcare in India. We also understand that growth for our people means growth for our business, and we are constantly improving our ways of working to ensure agility and provide our employees the space to share and implement innovative ideas while developing their skill sets.”

Great Place To Work serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

In India, the institute partners with more than 1400 organisations annually across over 22 industries.The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterised by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance.