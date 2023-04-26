Akums launches amoxicillin + clarithromycin + esomeprazole combikit to treat duodenal ulcer, h. pylori infection

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceutical has announced the launch of its latest formulation, a unique Combikit – (Amoxicillin + Clarithromycin + Esomeprazole). This Combikit is the first of its kind to be introduced in India by Akums.

Combikit (Amoxicillin + Clarithromycin + Esomeprazole) is approved by the CDSCO for the healing of duodenal ulcers associated with Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) and eradication of H. pylori in patients with active or healed peptic ulcer. The H. pylori eradication therapy has shown efficacy in reducing the risk of ulcer recurrence, providing a great benefit for patients. H. pylori is a very common infection in India, implicated in the etiology of gastritis and peptic ulcers in humans.

Sanjeev Jain, Jt MD, Akums, shares, “This combination is a significant breakthrough in the treatment of duodenal ulcer and H. pylori infection, and we believe it will have a positive impact on patients’ day-to-day lives.”

Sandeep Jain, Jt. MD, Akums, says, “This Combikit, serves as a shorter, simpler and more effective regimen. This novel Combikit is introduced first time in India by Akums, which is beneficial for patients suffering from duodenal ulcer and H. pylori infection.”

This Combikit is a combination of three effective drugs – Amoxicillin, Clarithromycin, and Esomeprazole. It works by inhibiting the growth of H. pylori bacteria and reducing the production of gastric acid. The drug is available in a patient-convenient pack, for a complete course of therapy.