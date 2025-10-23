Syngene International adds GMP bioconjugation suite at Bengaluru facility to expand ADC capabilities

Syngene International, a global contract research, development and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO), announced that it is adding a GMP bioconjugation suite at its commercial biologics facility, Unit 3, in Bengaluru. With this new capability, the company will provide fully integrated, end-to-end services for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) – from discovery through to GMP manufacturing – placing it among a select group of CDMOs with full-service capabilities.

The OEB-5 rated suite is expected to accelerate ADC development timelines by enabling both monoclonal antibody (mAb) production and GMP bioconjugation at a single site. This will complement Syngene’s existing commercial capabilities in payload and linker manufacturing. The new conjugation facility, expected to be operational within this financial year, will also support a range of advanced conjugates and related modalities. The services are supported by collocated analytical and bioanalytical capabilities, ensuring seamless integration across the development lifecycle.

“The discovery and development of ADCs is complex, often involving multiple vendors and geographically dispersed sites, which adds substantial supply chain complexity and potential delays,” said Alex Del Priore, Head – LM CDMO, Syngene International. “By integrating bioconjugation capabilities with our commercial-scale biologics, payload, and linker production units in Bengaluru, we can significantly compress development timelines and offer a unique, end-to-end pathway from early discovery through to GMP manufacturing,” he added.

Building on a decade of experience in ADC discovery and proven expertise in handling high-potency payloads, linkers, and mAbs across GMP-compliant facilities, Syngene is expanding its capabilities to support clinical programmes and plans to develop commercial-scale capabilities in the future.

The laboratories will also offer process development, analytical characterisation, and scale-up for both early- and late-stage programmes. This addition will strengthen Syngene’s ability to support biotech and biopharma clients seeking science-driven partners for their ADC programmes. It also reinforces the company’s focus on operational excellence in ADCs, which represent one of the fastest-growing segments with a growing pipeline of molecules entering clinical development.





