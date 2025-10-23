Strides Pharma to market WHO-prequalified generic DMPA-SC in Africa

Strides Pharma Science announced that one of its step-down wholly owned subsidiaries will market the world’s first WHO-prequalified generic version of subcutaneous depot medroxyprogesterone acetate (DMPA-SC) in Africa, strengthening women’s access to reproductive health solutions.

The product, developed by Incepta Pharmaceuticals under the brand Medogen SubQ, and supported by the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) and the Gates Foundation, has received WHO prequalification. The certification diversifies the supply of DMPA-SC, breaking the single-source bottleneck and allowing health systems to procure at more affordable prices.

DMPA-SC is a three-month contraceptive that can be administered by healthcare workers or self-injected after appropriate training. Its discretion and convenience make it a choice for women, particularly in underserved low- and middle-income countries. With over 250 million women worldwide still lacking access to modern contraception, the availability of a WHO-prequalified generic option represents a step toward meeting this need.

Commenting on the development, Aditya Kumar, Executive Director, Business Development, said, “The collaboration with Incepta reflects our commitment to expanding access to safe, affordable and high-quality contraceptive medicines that help improve women’s lives. By bringing the WHO-prequalified product to Africa, we aim to expand choice and access for women, enabling them to take greater control of their reproductive health. With this collaboration, Strides expands its Women’s Health franchise in Africa, augmenting its existing portfolio of strong brands like Vitafer, L-Gest and many others. We are very excited to partner with Incepta to make available to a version of this easy-to-use, long -acting reversible contraceptive empowering women in the region to have greater control of their reproductive rights and choices.”

Abdul Muktadir, Chairman and Managing Director of Incepta Pharmaceuticals, said, “We are proud to have achieved WHO prequalification for our DMPA-SC product. This accomplishment reflects our commitment to advancing public health and making essential medicines accessible to women across the world. We look forward to working with Strides to bring this product to market and improve reproductive health outcomes at scale.”

The milestone reflects Strides’ strategy of leveraging global collaborations, regulatory excellence, and its presence in Africa to deliver healthcare solutions. Women’s health remains a cornerstone of Strides’ branded generics portfolio, and the company continues to invest in partnerships that address global health needs.





