Suven announces positive topline results from Phase-2 study of Samelisant for EDS in adult narcolepsy patients with and without cataplexy

Suven Life Sciences announced positive topline results from its Phase-2 proof-of-concept study assessing the safety and efficacy of Samelisant for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in adult narcolepsy patients with and without cataplexy. The study met primary endpoint, with Samelisant demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in EDS measured by the ESS total score compared to placebo at Day 14 (p<0.05).

A company statement informed, “Highly statistically significant effects were observed against placebo for t