Pharma, healthcare sector attract investment despite volume dip in Q3 2023: Report

According to the Grant Thornton Bharat Pharma and Healthcare Dealtracker Report for Q3 2023, deal volumes and values decreased by 26 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively, compared to Q2 2023. The quarter saw 26 deals totalling $2.7 billion, with a 32 per cent decline in deal volumes compared to Q3 2022. Notably, the sector’s deal values surged by 298 per cent from Q3 2022, driven by two deals over $650 million each and four deals over $100 million each. API and CDMO in the life sciences and single specialty in healthcare sectors emerged as focus segments with increased investor interest.



Bhanu Prakash Kalmath, Partner and Healthcare Sector Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat, said, “Though the pharma and healthcare sector saw a decline in M&A values, investor interest was maintained with deal values surpassing $2.7 billion. Notably, the API and CDMO segments in Life Sciences and Single Specialty in Healthcare sectors continued to attract investment, in line with expectations of sustained momentum. While deal volumes in healthcare may remain subdued, the sector’s growth drivers, such as increasing healthcare demand, technology adoption, and government support, are likely to persist.”

M&A landscape: The M&A landscape in Q3 2023 exhibited a notable decrease of 50 per cent in deal volumes, hitting the lowest point for the year, with only eight transactions. However, the sector witnessed an unprecedented surge of 161 per cent in value, primarily propelled by two substantial high-value deals. Values rose to $1,269 million compared to Q2 2023. The standout transaction was Nirma’s acquisition of a 75 per cent stake in Glenmark Life Sciences for $689 million, accounting for more than half of the total M&A values for the quarter. Cross-border M&A activity saw a diminishing trend, with just one significant inbound deal during this period. The API segment in life sciences continued to attract substantial interest.