Sekhmet Pharmaventures appoints Mukesh Agarwal as Chief Financial Officer

Sekhmet Pharmaventures, a global API and CDMO company backed by Asia-focused investment firm PAG, has announced the appointment of Mukesh Agarwal as its Chief Financial Officer.

Mukesh Agarwal brings over twenty years of financial leadership experience in the pharmaceutical sector. He has expertise in financial strategy, governance, risk management, and business performance across the pharmaceutical value chain. Prior to joining Sekhmet Pharmaventures, he served as CFO at Macleods Pharmaceuticals and ZCL Chemicals (now Cohance Lifesciences). He has also held senior leadership roles at Cipla, Wockhardt, and Ipca, working closely with business teams on finance, controls, and growth initiatives.

Throughout his career, he has led financial strategy, banking and treasury, tax planning, audit and controls, governance, SAP implementation and automation, and financial reporting. He has also been involved in M&A transactions and operational transformation programmes.

Mukesh Agarwal commented on his appointment, saying, “I am excited to join Sekhmet Pharmaventures at this pivotal time in its growth journey. The company’s vision to be a global force in APIs and CDMO/CMO services resonates deeply with me. I look forward to contributing towards building a financially robust, scalable, and future-ready organisation.”

Mahil, Managing Director & CEO of Sekhmet Pharmaventures, said, “We are delighted to welcome Mukesh as our CFO. His strong track record in finance leadership and transformation across leading pharma organisations will be invaluable as we strengthen Sekhmet Pharmaventures’ global positioning in APIs and CDMO/CMO services. His expertise will play a crucial role in accelerating our growth strategy and building long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Nikhil Srivastava, Partner, Co-Head of PAG Private Equity, said, “We’re delighted to welcome Mukesh to Sekhmet’s leadership team. His impressive financial expertise and deep knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry will be invaluable in supporting Mahil and accelerating our growth journey. The new leadership team reflects Sekhmet’s ongoing dedication to excellence and innovation.”





