DP World launches Hyderabad’s first reefer rail freight service to Nhava Sheva

DP World has launched the first dedicated reefer rail freight service from Thimmapur, Hyderabad to Nhava Sheva (JNPA) in collaboration with Ocean Network Express (ONE). The service marks the first refrigerated rail movement from DP World’s Thimmapur Inland Container Depot (ICD) to Nhava Sheva, offering a tailored logistics solution for pharmaceutical exporters in the region.

The rail service shifts pharmaceutical cargo from road to rail while maintaining stable temperatures, supporting the preservation of product efficacy and potency. It consolidates cargo into a single train, allowing the full volume to arrive at the port together and in sync with vessel schedules. This method offers a level of connectivity that is less consistent through road transport, where shipments typically arrive in smaller, staggered loads.

The new weekly service has a capacity of up to 43 forty-foot containers per train. With four scheduled departures each month, DP World can shift more than 172 containers from road to rail monthly. This equates to removing 43 trucks from the road per day, contributing to reduced road congestion.

Each container is supported by DP World’s proprietary powerpacks, ensuring precise temperature control throughout the journey. The service is supported by a combination of technical staff and digital systems. Dedicated technicians accompany every train and remain digitally connected to ground teams to enable real-time condition monitoring and cargo security.

Adhendru Jain, Vice President – Rail and Inland Terminals, DP World Subcontinent, said: “This new reefer rail freight service, provides Hyderabad’s pharmaceutical exporters with a reliable and efficient alternative to road transport. By moving entire train directly to port, it provides integrated cold chain advantage, assured vessel connectivity and secure cargo movement throughout the journey. The shift to rail also reduces carbon emissions, creating a more sustainable model for pharma businesses. At DP World our endeavor has been to provide market access through integrated.”

Masahiro Sakikubo, Managing Director, Ocean Network Express (India), said: “Ocean Network Express India is proud to collaborate with DP World on Hyderabad’s first seamless, hassle-free reefer rail service. This partnership allows us to offer exporters sustainable, direct and dependable connection with fixed cut-off times and schedules between inland production hubs and our ocean network. Moving cargo by rail reduces the risks of delays on the road and ensures timely vessel connections. This collaboration demonstrates how rail–sea integration can improve efficiency for exporters and strengthen India’s position in global trade.”

The launch strengthens DP World’s commitment to supporting trade from India’s pharmaceutical hub and building supply chains aligned with national logistics priorities and international demand. The rail service is expected to reduce carbon emissions by up to 70 per cent compared to road transport.

For Telangana, where Hyderabad plays a key role in pharmaceutical manufacturing, the service supports the state’s efforts to enhance multimodal logistics and promote sustainable transport solutions. By reducing operational risks and avoiding incidental costs due to delays, the service aligns with the government’s agenda to improve ease of doing business and build efficient logistics networks.

DP World is one of the country’s largest private rail freight operators, with eight inland rail terminals, over 100 owned container rakes, SFTO rakes, and a fleet of more than 16,000 containers and trailers. These resources, along with integrated warehousing and digital monitoring systems, support refrigerated cargo movement between Hyderabad and Nhava Sheva in both directions.





