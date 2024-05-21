Sanofi, Formation Bio and OpenAI announce collaboration

Sanofi, Formation Bio and OpenAI are collaborating to build AI-powered software to accelerate drug development and bring new medicines to patients more efficiently.

The three teams will bring together data, software and tuned models to develop custom, purpose-built solutions across the drug development lifecycle.

Sanofi will leverage this partnership to provide access to proprietary data to develop AI models. Whereas, OpenAI,, will contribute access to AI capabilities, including the ability to fine-tune models, deep AI expertise and dedicated thought partnership and resources.

Formation Bio, will provide extensive engineering resources, experience operating at the intersection of pharma and AI, and its tech-driven development platform to design, develop and deploy AI technologies across all aspects of the pharma lifecycle.