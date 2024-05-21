Glenmark and BeiGene partner to market cancer drugs in India

Glenmark Specialty S.A. (Glenmark), a subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals ., announced an exclusive marketing and distribution agreement with BeiGene. Under this agreement, Glenmark will register and commercialise BeiGene’s oncology medicines, Tislelizumab and Zanubrutinib in India.

Tislelizumab is a novel anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody approved by NMPA, EMA and FDA for the treatment of advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma and broad development for the treatment of various types of cancers, and Zanubrutinib is a BTK inhibitor approved for the treatment of certain hematological malignancies, with results of several studies reinforcing its favorable efficacy and safety profile.