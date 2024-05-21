Express Pharma

Glenmark and BeiGene partner to market cancer drugs in India

Both the companies enter into an agreement for marketing and distribution of Tislelizumab and Zanubrutinib in India

By EP News Bureau
Glenmark Specialty S.A. (Glenmark), a subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals ., announced an exclusive marketing and distribution  agreement with BeiGene. Under this agreement, Glenmark will register and  commercialise BeiGene’s oncology medicines, Tislelizumab and Zanubrutinib in India.  

Tislelizumab is a novel anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody approved by NMPA, EMA and FDA for the  treatment of advanced or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma and broad development  for the treatment of various types of cancers, and Zanubrutinib is a BTK inhibitor approved for the  treatment of certain hematological malignancies, with results of several studies reinforcing its  favorable efficacy and safety profile.  

