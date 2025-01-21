Venus Remedies secures EU GMP renewal from Infarmed, Portugal

Venus Remedies announced the successful renewal of its European Good Manufacturing Practices (EU-GMP) certification by Infarmed, the National Authority of Medicines and Health Products in Portugal. This renewal is applicable to the company’s manufacturing facility for Cephalosporin, Carbapenem, and Oncology (Liquid and Lyophilized Injectable) formulations.

The company produces broad-spectrum antibiotic meropenem, particularly in Italy, and has expanded its reach across more than 15 European countries, including key markets like the UK and France. The Infarmed audit, focused on our rigorous quality control systems, validates our ongoing initiatives to deliver superior pharmaceutical products, capable of treating a broad range of severe and drug-resistant infections.

“We expect this to significantly contribute to our sales, with anticipated revenues of at least €14 million annually from Europe alone,” remarked Saransh Chaudhary, President of Global Critical Care, Venus Remedies, and CEO, Venus Medicine Research Centre.

The antibiotics market in Europe is projected to grow to $ 10.9 billion by 2023 and the oncology drugs market is expected to reach $ 36.95 billion by 2025.