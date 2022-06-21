Rockwell Automation opens Software Development Centre in Pune

Rockwell Automation yesterday inaugurated its new Software Development Centre (SDC) in Hinjewadi, Pune. The site enhances the company’s global research and development capacity and will develop smart manufacturing software to help both local and global customers on their digital transformation journeys, a company statement notified.

The SDC will give employees a chance to work in a challenging product development space with an opportunity to share and learn from teams and customers across the globe, added the statement.

Martin Dittmer, Director, Software Engineering, Software and Control, Rockwell Automation, said, “We are proud to inaugurate the Software Development Centre in India. It is a world-class facility for building and developing software products catering to both local and global market needs. It is a testament to India’s strength in digitalisation and a great example of a global company investing in the country and participating in the ‘Make in India’ national programme.”

Key members of Rockwell Automation’s global leadership team attended the inauguration ceremony of the SDC including Dittmer; Wes Mukai, Chief Engineering Officer, Software and Control; and Martin Petrick, Business Manager, Manufacturing Executing Systems, the statement further mentioned.

Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director, Rockwell Automation, India, said in the statement, “India is an important market for Rockwell Automation, and we aim to keep growing in the software development space. The new SDC in Pune will help us enhance our research and development capacity and to develop software products in line with global standards. We plan to further build our capability by leveraging India’s highly skilled software talent to grow our local teams. The investment in our new SDC shows our faith in India’s growth story and its digitalisation and smart manufacturing policy initiatives.”