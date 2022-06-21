Eppendorf India inaugurates Sophisticated Pipette Laboratory and Service Hub (SPLASH)

Eppendorf India has inaugurated a Sophisticated Pipette Laboratory and Service Hub (SPLASH) at its facility in Ambattur Industrial Estate, Chennai, India. This state-of-the-art, world-class pipette calibration facility of 1700 sq ft has several first-in-India features. The facility can calibrate up to 100,000 pipettes in a year.

With eight work stations, the Turn Around Time (TAT) will be reduced substantially. The facility houses, the first time in India, ‘Speedcal mobile’ the multichannel pipette calibration balance. The calibration actually happens the same way as the pipettes are used in the laboratory. SPLASH also houses the tools’ calibration for epMotion®, Eppendorf automated liquid handling workstations.