Reshaping pharma safety with active packaging innovations

In pharmaceutical packaging, where quality and safety are requisites for a shelf-stable formulation, Cilicant has understood this concern very well and is committed to providing the right solutions to protect the formulations from the harmful effects of moisture and oxygen, which are well-known factors affecting stability.

Over the years, CILICANT has established itself as an innovative manufacturer of active packaging solutions with notable patented technologies. The latest innovation, the Oxabide Canister, is specifically designed to stabilise oxygen-sensitive products, addressing a key concern in pharma formulations.

Oxabide Canister is one of the most efficient active packaging solutions to keep oxygen-sensitive products stable whilst addressing a specific concern with certain formulations that need the oxygen scavenger to be used along a desiccant.

Likewise, Frexil desiccant canisters, which are activated carbon-based desiccant canisters, are one of their notable innovations that addresses the concern of carbon dust particle contamination common with generic activated carbonbased desiccant canisters.

Frexil desiccant canisters consist of compressed, nondusting desiccant tablets that can effectively adsorb odour and/or moisture without imparting any carbon dust particles, depending on the variant you choose.

As a trusted partner in pharma packaging, CILICANT is not just creating new solutions; they’re pushing boundaries and exploring issues that impact the industry, like “Does specific active packaging hold the key to controlling N-nitrosamine impurities?”

