Lupin launches Humrahi with focus on diabetes and heart health

Global pharma major Lupin (Lupin) announced the launch of Humrahi at the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI) conference in New Delhi. Humrahi is now enhanced with comprehensive support for both diabetes and heart health.

With diabetes and cardiovascular diseases ranking among the top health challenges globally, Humrahi represents a critical innovation that combines extensive support for diabetes management along with robust care strategies for heart health. This dual focus aims to offer patients a holistic approach to health management.

This launch builds on the proven success of Humrahi, which has been instrumental in guiding patients toward better diabetes management. The enhanced version now includes cardiovascular care, providing patients with insights into heart-healthy practices, regular monitoring, and expert guidance on managing cardiovascular risks associated with diabetes.

“Humrahi is a unique initiative designed to improve patient outcomes by addressing one of healthcare’s biggest challenges – non-adherence to therapy. It actively supports patients in managing their conditions through value-based support and care, raises awareness, bridging gaps that often prevent adherence and, ultimately, improves health outcomes,” said Rajeev Sibal, President India Region Formulations, Lupin.

Kapil Dev, cricketing legend and Humrahi’s brand ambassador, stated, “Trusting Humrahi is like trusting your best teammate. It’s a reliable platform that provides consistent support for managing chronic conditions.”

Dr B M Makkar, Organising Chairman, RSSDI said, “Humrahi stands out as it empowers patients to take charge of their own health journey with ease.”

Dr Banshi Saboo, Chair-Elect, International Diabetes Federation for Southeast Asia commented, “The program focuses on NCD through a customised unique approach highlighting the importance of education and awareness in the patient journey. It is a complete solution that we have long needed in healthcare.”

Dr Anuj Maheshwari, President Elect, RSSDI noted, “Humrahi’s unique approach to ensuring patient privacy and offering tailored support and guidance makes it one of the most patient-friendly platforms experienced by us.”

Patients can access Humrahi through the Play Store, App Store, or https://humrahi.co.in. Additionally, they can receive personalised support by connecting with a dedicated care executive at the toll-free number 7808777777.