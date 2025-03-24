STEER World, Gericke collaborate to revolutionise continuous granulation in pharmaceutical manufacturing

STEER World, a global leader in advanced materials processing technology, has announced a collaboration with Gericke, a Switzerland-based expert in powder processing equipment and system integration. This partnership aims to deliver a truly continuous granulation system tailored to the needs of pharmaceutical manufacturers, transforming the production of Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) forms.

Customers in the pharmaceutical industry are increasingly seeking a seamless, end-to-end continuous granulation process—from bin to bin—that offers numerous benefits, including consistent granule properties, reduced manual intervention, lower analytics costs, decreased energy consumption, and a smaller operational footprint compared to conventional batch processing.

Transforming continuous granulation:

For these advantages to be fully realised, a robust, integrated continuous granulation system is required—beyond just individual products. This is where STEER World and Gericke come together. Their collaboration will deliver a state-of-the-art continuous granulation solution, customised to meet specific customer needs.

Gericke brings extensive expertise in system integration, including feeding systems, granulation, and downstream blending. STEER World, with its patented Integraal™ continuous granulation technology, ensures superior granule quality in a seamless, continuous process. The synergy of these two organisations will set new standards in pharmaceutical granulation, making the process more efficient and reliable.

A game-changing alliance for the industry:

This collaboration will be offered across all throughput ranges that customers require and for all products that can be granulated using the Integraal technology. It will cater to the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors, focusing on Oral Solid Dosage Forms.

“The future of continuous granulation is set to shine brighter with this strategic alliance,” said Rajesh Srinivasan, CDO at STEER World. “By combining Gericke’s system integration expertise with STEER’s patented technology, we are creating a breakthrough solution that enhances efficiency, sustainability, and product quality.”

Mr Berhnard Meir, Head of Continuous Manufacturing (Pharma) at Gericke, added, “We are excited to collaborate with STEER World to redefine granulation. This partnership will be a game-changer, offering customers a cutting-edge approach to manufacturing that aligns with the industry’s evolving needs, especially at scale production.”

About Gericke

Gericke Group is a Swiss, multinational, family-run business specialising in bulk material processing technology, with a history spanning over 125 years, offering equipment, systems, and services for various industries like food, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and plastics. The company’s main activities encompass the automatic bulk material handling from raw materials reception to process and filling lines. Gericke is a specialist in techno­logically innovative feeding and mixing processes that add value. Its complementary technologies include size-reduction and sieving of products in powder form or gran­ules