Diagnosed prevalent cases of type 1 diabetes across 7MM set to reach 3.166 million in 2033: GlobalData

The burden of diagnosed prevalent cases of type 1 diabetes (T1D) is expected to increase at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.50 per cent from around 3.01 million in 2023 to 3.166 million in 2033 across the seven major markets (7MM*), forecasts GlobalData.

GlobalData’s latest report, “Type 1 Diabetes: Epidemiology Forecast to 2033,” reveals that the increase is partly attributed to the increased life expectancy of T1D patients due to modern medicine, combined with underlying demographic changes in the respective markets.

The prevalence of T1D is known to vary depending on the region, with Western nations typically having higher prevalence rates. According to GlobalData epidemiologists, the US had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of T1D in 2023 with 1.77 million in 2023, whereas Japan had the lowest number of prevalent cases at 120,000.

Alia Rafiq, MSc, Epidemiologist at GlobalData, comments, “The management of T1D over the past decades has vastly improved across the 7MM. This is because T1D patients are now better able to manage their symptoms through interventions like insulin pumps, minimising the occurrence of life-threatening conditions like diabetic ketoacidosis. As a result, T1D patients also live long enough to pass T1D-associated genes to their offspring, causing these genes to accumulate in the population. This could explain why the number of diagnosed prevalent cases of T1D have increased.”

GlobalData epidemiologists also observed a sex difference in T1D, with men making up just over half of T1D cases in the 7MM in 2023. Conversely, Japan was the only country in 7MM in which women made up the majority of T1D diagnosed prevalent cases, with 55 per cent of cases in 2023.

Rafiq concludes, “The previous studies have found that the incidence of T1D in Europe and North America is slightly higher in men, while in Asia and Africa it is higher in women, which supports our findings. This, alongside the differences in the prevalence cases themselves, may be useful to consider when personalising public health interventions to reach patients affected by T1D for the different markets.”

*7MM: The US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan.