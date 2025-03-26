DKSH Technology Acquires Taqkey Science and Quantum Biotech, two technology distribution companies in Taiwan

DKSH has announced that it signed an agreement to acquire Taqkey and Quantum, two life science reagent and consumables distribution companies in Taiwan. The distributed products encompass reagents and consumables for molecular biology, genetic engineering, and cell-based therapies. Thus, DKSH Technology further anchors its regional presence in the life science industry in Athe sia-Pacific.

Founded in 2002, Taqkey is headquartered in Miaoli, Taiwan. Together with Quantum, the company employs more than 60 people and generates annual net sales of more than CHF 13 million1 at good profitability and builds on successful, longstanding relationships with renowned blue-chip clients from the life science industry. The Group operates seven sales offices and three warehouses across Taiwan.

Hanno Elbraechter, Head – Business Unit Technology, DKSH, said, “With Taqkey, we will further grow our consumables business in the life science industry of Asia-Pacific and thus solidify our position as a leading scientific solutions provider in the region. We are delighted to jointly leverage Taqkey’s attractive client and customer portfolio and the synergies created by our joint operations.”

Jeffrey Cheung, Founder and Managing Director, Taqkey, commented, “We are excited about our shared future with DKSH, a leading technology solutions provider in Asia Pacific. As DKSH will benefit from our longstanding client and customer relationships in Taiwan, we will be happy to leverage DKSH’s broad expertise and use existing sales channels to further grow our business. We are confident this step will positively impact all our business partners as well as our valued employees.”

The closing of the transaction is expected during the second quarter of 2025 and is subject to certain conditions.

References

1. Exchange rate 1 Swiss Franc / 36.9 TWD