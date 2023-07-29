Ravleen Singh Khurana, MD, Nitika Pharmaceutical Specialities | FDD Conclave 2023
FDD Conclave 2023 | Day 1 | 21st July 2023 | Park Hyatt, Hyderabad
In this video:
Ravleen Singh Khurana, MD, Nitika Pharmaceutical Specialities
Topic: Future of lubricants
Key Highlights:
1) Customisation of lubricants is need of the hour
2) Sodium Stearyl Fumarate would be the choice of lubricant in future due to its lower impact on tablet attributes
3) Demand for special lubricants for effervescent tablets, clean label lubricants for nutra, environmentally sustainable lubricants and novel lubricants will see growing demand in future