Ravleen Singh Khurana, MD, Nitika Pharmaceutical Specialities | FDD Conclave 2023

In this video:

Ravleen Singh Khurana, MD, Nitika Pharmaceutical Specialities

Topic: Future of lubricants

Key Highlights:

1) Customisation of lubricants is need of the hour

2) Sodium Stearyl Fumarate would be the choice of lubricant in future due to its lower impact on tablet attributes

3) Demand for special lubricants for effervescent tablets, clean label lubricants for nutra, environmentally sustainable lubricants and novel lubricants will see growing demand in future