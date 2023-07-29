Panel Discussion: Advancements in vaccine development: new-age FR&D techniques and next-gen delivery systems | FDD Conclave 2023
FDD Conclave 2023 | Day 1 | 21st July 2023 | Park Hyatt, Hyderabad
Panelists in this video:
+ Dr Ajay Singh, Head – mRNA Department, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals
+ Dr Rajender Burki, Associate VP, R&D, Biological E
+ Dr Tarun Sharma, Sr VP R&D, Auro Vaccines
+ Dr Rajendra Lingala, VP & Head R&D, Indian Immunologicals
Moderator:
+ Dr Ramesh Matur, Sr VP, Head R&D, Biological E
Key Highlights:
1) Dr Ramesh Matur, Sr VP, Head R&D, Biological E:
+ Formulation development of vaccines is different from the formulation development of other drugs. Every vaccine is customised to a disease
2) Dr Ajay Singh, Head – mRNA Department, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals:
+ The way to democratise the mRNA platform lies in stabilisation of the formulation
3) Dr Rajendra Lingala, VP & Head R&D, Indian Immunologicals:
+ Micro needle patches are a more advantageous way of vaccine delivery, even for immuno compromised patients
4) Dr Tarun Sharma, Sr VP R&D, Auro Vaccines:
+ Micro needle patches are an evolving area, especially in commercial manufacturing. Scalability is an issue currently but we will see significant progress in future
5) Dr Rajender Burki, Associate VP, R&D, Biological E:
+ Vaccines development approaches need to generate a response even in the immuno-compromised. For instance, combination vaccines can help reduce intake of aluminium in paediatric vaccines