WonHyun (James) Hwang, Head of Application, Asia and Middle East of Africa Biopharma, Avantor Performance Materials Korea | FDD Conclave 2023

In this video:

Topic: Impact on final formulation by Bakerbond® Chromatography Resin

Key Highlights:

1) Our BAKERBOND chromatography data range and ligand information are provided in regulatory support files along with methods to test

2) Buffer pH & additives can influence product quality and process performance

3) IPC for intermediate product is designated for product purity and pH conductivity

4) OBC and UV cut off are critical process parameters. They have main and interaction effects on drug quality and process performance with process buffers.