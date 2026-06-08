Lupin collaborates with ERN for Luforbec pMDI launch in Spain

Global pharma major Lupin announced its strategic collaboration with LABORATORIOS ERN S.A. (ERN), a well‑established Spanish pharmaceutical company, for the launch of Luforbec (beclometasone/formoterol) 100/6, a fixed dose combination in a pressurised metered dose inhaler, for the treatment of adult asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, in Spain.

This collaboration combines Lupin’s global respiratory expertise and proven pMDI manufacturing excellence and ERN’s robust national reach and deep customer relationships, marking an exciting milestone in expanding high‑quality respiratory care to patients across Spain.

Thierry Volle, President EMEA and Emerging Markets, Lupin said, “The launch of Luforbec in Spain, following successful introductions in the UK and Germany, represents a key milestone in our partnership with ERN and reinforces our commitment to advancing global access to quality respiratory care. Together, we are building something truly exciting for patients and healthcare professionals.”

“Partnering with Lupin allows us to bring a proven, high‑value respiratory therapy to Spanish patients and healthcare professionals. It represents an opportunity for ERN to expand into a new therapeutic area,” said David Solanes, CEO of LABORATORIOS ERN, S.A.