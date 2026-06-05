Arihant Innochem launches Research and Innovation Centre in Navi Mumbai

Arihant Innochem (AIPL) has announced the inauguration of the Arihant Innochem Research and Innovation Centre in Navi Mumbai.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by principal partners of the company, including The Lubrizol Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Asahi Kasei Corporation, MEGGLE Excipients, Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Pharmatrans Sanaq AG, SEQENS SAS, Sanyo Chemical Industries, YungZip Chemical, Freund Corporation, Pfanstiehl, Inc. and CBC. Representatives travelled from Japan, Switzerland, France and Taiwan to attend the event.

Jinesh Shah, Founder and Managing Director, Arihant Innochem, inaugurated the centre and described it as “a milestone achievement in Arihant’s scientific journey”. He highlighted the company’s principles of growth, innovation and partnerships and said, “Our values, Trust, Quality, and Commitment, have always guided Arihant Innochem. With excipients taking the centre stage, this is the right time to establish Arihant’s own lab where newer ideas can be explored and concepts transformed into solutions.”

The event commenced with an invocation and lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by a welcome address from Radhika Thakkar, Head – Business Development. Chitra Shah, Head – Technical, spoke about the establishment of the laboratory and discussed the role of innovation in the excipient segment.

Dr Sameer Padhye, Manager – Technical Services, presented the capabilities and roadmap of the centre and outlined its role in future research activities.

Attendees were given a tour of the facility, which highlighted its infrastructure and collaborative work environment designed to support scientific research and development activities.

According to the company, the launch of the Research and Innovation Centre marks a new phase in Arihant Innochem’s operations and reflects its focus on innovation and collaboration with principal partners and customers.