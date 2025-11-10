Pristine Biologicals marks 10 years of supplying vaccine raw materials from New Zealand to India

Pristine Biologicals (NZ) (PBNL), a subsidiary of Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), was established in Dargaville, New Zealand, as part of a backward integration project to source key raw materials used in vaccine manufacture in India. The unit has developed into a self-sustainable supplier of raw materials for vaccine production.

Pristine Biologicals marked its 10th anniversary on 7 November at its Dargaville facility. Mr Andrew Hoggard, Minister for Bio Security, Environment and Associate Minister for Agriculture, attended as the chief guest. Hon Jonathan Larsen, Mayor of Dargaville, Dr Meenesh C Shah, Chairman of National Dairy Development Board, IIL and Pristine, Dr K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, IIL and Director, Pristine, Ms Julie Collins, DDG Policy and Trade, MPI, Dr Mary Vandel, CVO, MPI, Dr Vijay Dasari, Resident Director, Pristine, S Rajeev, Director, IIL, Dr Devanand, Director, IIL, and Dr Santosh B Ghadage, Senior Vice President, IIL, were present along with officials from the Indian consulate and business representatives.

Speaking at the event, Dr Meenesh C Shah said, “Today the world looks at India as a vaccine manufacturing hub for prevention of diseases and for global good. Pristine biologicals has been a reliable supplier of quality ingredients for making vaccines in India and this has enabled our resolve for ‘Atma nirbhar’.”

Dr K Anand Kumar said, “It’s a very satisfying moment for us as a team as Pristine celebrates its tenth anniversary today. As a quality vaccine manufacturer, IIL sources the best of ingredients from across the globe and Pristine was born as a result of our desire to secure key raw materials used in vaccine manufacturing. In these 10 years, using supplies from Pristine, millions of doses of animal and human vaccines have been made in our vaccine manufacturing plants in India, saving many million lives. I congratulate the team at Dargaville for the effort and wish them greater success for the future. I thank our partners SFF for this win-win partnership”.

IIL entered New Zealand to secure high quality ingredients through an agreement with Silver Fern Farms (SFF). New Zealand is free from WOAH-listed animal diseases, and animal products from the country are exported to international markets. The Pristine facility was set up adjacent to the SFF unit in Dargaville, enabling immediate processing of material. Pristine supplies the entire serum requirements of IIL in India. The company has exported about 2,800,000 tonnes of ABS and NBCS, supporting the production of more than 2 billion doses of animal and human vaccines in India. Pristine also supplies serum to vaccine manufacturers in Australia, Turkey and other countries.

In 2024, PBNL received the Business Excellence Award for Marketing and the Business Excellence Award in International Trade with India. The awards were presented by Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand





