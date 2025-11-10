Novo Nordisk India and Emcure Pharma announce partnership to launch Poviztra semaglutide injection 2.4 mg in India

Agreement covers distribution and marketing of Poviztra for weight management across expanded pharmacy networks and regions in India

Novo Nordisk India and Emcure Pharma announced a strategic partnership to launch Poviztra, semaglutide injection 2.4 mg, in India. The collaboration will focus on distribution and marketing of semaglutide for weight loss through pharmacies, including regions not currently covered by Novo Nordisk India.

Wegovy (semaglutide injection 2.4 mg) was launched in India in June 2025. It is indicated as an adjunct to a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management and reduction in the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in individuals with overweight or obesity. In clinical trials, 1 in 3 participants on Wegovy experienced weight loss of over 20%. Poviztra is a second brand of Wegovy.

The partnership forms part of Novo Nordisk India’s efforts to expand access to weight management medication. Under the agreement, Emcure Pharma will be the exclusive distributor responsible for commercialisation and marketing of Poviztra in India.

Commenting on the partnership, Jay Thyagarajan, Senior Vice President, Region APAC, Novo Nordisk said, “Obesity is a serious chronic disease affecting millions of people across India and results in significant unmet medical needs. Recognising the magnitude of the obesity challenge, we launched Wegovy in India a few months ago. Now, we are happy to join hands with Emcure Pharma to broaden access to high-quality, safe, and effective obesity treatment. This partnership brings together Novo Nordisk’s innovation in GLP-1 therapies and Emcure’s robust marketing and distribution capabilities to improve access to obesity treatment for people living with overweight or obesity in India.”

Satish Mehta, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Emcure Pharma said, “We are thrilled to partner with Novo Nordisk India to bring Poviztra to India and are proud to be the first Indian pharmaceutical company to bring the world’s most widely used and trusted GLP-1-based weight loss molecule to the Indian market. We believe in the potential of semaglutide. With our strong understanding of the country’s diverse geographical landscape and established marketing capabilities, we are confident about making this molecule available to patients who need it the most.”

Semaglutide injection 2.4 mg (Wegovy/Poviztra) has been studied across multiple obesity trials in the STEP and SELECT programmes. Semaglutide has been on the market for close to a decade, has 38 million patient years of exposure and is supported by real-world evidence.





