PHDCCI hosts ‘NutraVision 2026’ to chart future of India’s nutra sector and global wellness leadership

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) successfully convened the landmark conference “NutraVision 2026: Defining the Next Decade of Human Vitality” on 23rd March 2026 at the PHD House, New Delhi.

Rajit Punhani, (IAS) CEO, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) highlighted a range of progressive initiatives undertaken by FSSAI to strengthen and promote the nutraceuticals sector in India. He emphasized the Authority’s continued efforts towards developing a robust regulatory framework, ensuring product quality, safety, and standardization, while fostering innovation within the industry. He also spoke about key measures such as streamlining approval processes, enhancing transparency, promoting scientific research, and building consumer awareness and trust. Additionally, he emphasized on the importance of industry compliance, capacity building, and collaboration between stakeholders to position India as a global hub for high-quality nutraceutical products.

Dr Vivek Srivastav, Chair, Nutra Task Force, PHDCCI & CEO, Multani Pharmaceuticals Limited delivered his concluding remarks highlighting the growing importance of nutraceuticals and their rapidly increasing global popularity, driven by rising health awareness and a shift towards preventive healthcare. He emphasized that the future of the sector holds immense potential, with expanding consumer demand for safe, effective, and science-backed products. He further noted that India, with its rich heritage in Ayurveda and natural wellness, is well-positioned to emerge as a global hub for nutraceutical innovation, provided there is continued focus on quality standards, research, and regulatory compliance.

Dr Narendra Deo Tripathi, Co-Chair, Nutra Task Force, PHDCCI & AVP-Quality& Regulatory Affairs, Bacfo India Limited delivered the formal vote of thanks, expressing his sincere gratitude to all dignitaries and eminent industry leaders for their valuable presence and for making today’s NutraVision Conference a success. He further extended his appreciation to PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry for establishing the Nutra Task Force at the right time, recognizing it as a significant step towards fostering growth and strengthening the nutraceuticals sector.

The conference was graced by eminent panelists – Dr Ranjan Mitra, Head, Analytical Divison, Dabur India Limited, Rajesh Kumar, Vice President, Quality & Regulatory, Central Asia & India, Amway India, Dr Himanshu Tiwari, President Technical, KRM Ayurveda and Dr V.K. Tripathi, Managing Director, VCA Healthcare Private Ltd.

A significant highlight of the conference was the formal release of the Knowledge Report by VEK Consulting. The report outlines the current landscape of the industry, key regulatory developments, emerging opportunities, and a forward-looking roadmap to strengthen India’s position as a global leader in the nutraceuticals space, with a strong focus on quality, innovation, and consumer trust.

The conference witnessed active participation from dignitaries spanning versatile and cross-functional sectors, esteemed Ayurveda practitioners and researchers reflecting the growing convergence of science, industry, policy, and consumer health. The gathering underscored the increasing importance of nutraceuticals in shaping preventive healthcare frameworks and driving the next wave of wellness innovation.