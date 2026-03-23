Godavari Biorefineries secures Japanese Patent for antiviral compounds targeting viral infections

Godavari Biorefineries has secured a patent from the Japan Patent Office (JPO) for its invention titled “Use of Compounds for Treating Viral Infections.” The Grant provides protection for the second medical use of its lead compound MSP22 and its derivatives for antiviral applications through inhibition of VATPase.



The patent protects antiviral compounds developed by the company that inhibit Vacuolar ATPase (V-ATPase) activity in cells, a mechanism involved in viral infection pathways. The research is an extension of the company’s broader push to strengthen its life sciences capabilities through Sathgen Therapeutics, its biotechnology initiative focused on turning scientific discoveries into new therapies. The patent names Dr. Maithili Athavale, Dr. Sandip Gavade, Dr. Prashant Kharkar, and Dr. Sangeeta Srivastava as inventors, recognising the collaborative scientific effort behind the development of these antiviral compounds.

The invention forms part of Godavari Biorefineries Limited’s expanding life sciences research programme and adds to its growing portfolio in pharmaceutical innovation. By targeting host-cell pathways linked to viral infections, the compounds may interfere with viral entry and replication. Securing this patent in Japan represents another step in the company’s efforts to protect intellectual property for this antiviral molecule class in key global markets. As these compounds act on a host-cell mechanism rather than targeting a specific virus, the research could point toward a broader antiviral strategy spanning multiple viral families.

“Securing this patent in Japan reflects a natural extension of our ongoing work in drug discovery,” said Samir Somaiya, Chairman and Managing Director, Godavari Biorefineries Limited. “As we progressed with our R&D efforts on lead molecules, we identified their potential to inhibit mechanisms such as V-ATPase, which are relevant in antiviral applications. Protecting this therapeutic use in a market like Japan is an important step in strengthening our intellectual property portfolio and advancing molecules with broader clinical potential.”



Research that targets the VATPase which is a critical cellular enzyme complex exploited by viruses could open new directions in antiviral therapy,” said Dr. Sangeeta Srivastava, Executive Director, Godavari Biorefineries. “This patent reflects our effort to translate scientific research into therapeutic approaches that could eventually address critical global health challenges.”

Godavari Biorefineries Limited is advancing its life sciences work through Sathgen Therapeutics, its clinical-stage biotechnology arm that is developing a pipeline of novel cancer and antiviral therapies. The programme builds on the company’s ongoing research into anti-cancer molecules and host-cell biological pathways, areas that have helped inform its expanding antiviral research efforts. Supported by international research collaborations, this initiative reflects the company’s commitment to translating scientific discovery into real therapeutic outcomes while strengthening its role in life sciences innovation.