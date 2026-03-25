DCGI launches nationwide drive to curb illegal sale of GLP-1 drugs

In a significant move to uphold ethical pharma practices and safeguard public health, the Drugs Controller General of India has intensified regulatory surveillance across the supply chain of GLP-1-based weight loss drugs.

The action comes amid the recent introduction of multiple generic variants of GLP-1 drugs in the Indian market, which has raised concerns regarding their increasing on-demand availability through retail pharmacies, online platforms, wholesalers, and wellness clinics. Health authorities have cautioned that the use of such drugs without appropriate medical supervision can result in serious adverse effects and potential health risks.

Taking cognizance of the situation, the national regulator, in coordination with State Drug Regulators, has initiated targeted enforcement measures to curb unauthorised sale, misleading promotion, and improper usage of these medications across the pharma ecosystem.

On March 10, 2026, a comprehensive advisory was issued to all manufacturers, explicitly prohibiting surrogate advertisements and any indirect promotional activities that could mislead consumers or encourage off-label usage of GLP-1 drugs.

In recent weeks, enforcement efforts have been significantly scaled up. Regulatory authorities conducted audits and inspections at 49 entities, including online pharmacy warehouses, drug wholesalers, retail outlets, and wellness and slimming clinics across multiple regions in the country. These inspections focused on identifying violations related to unauthorized sales, improper prescription practices, and misleading marketing claims. Notices have been issued to entities found in non-compliance.

The regulator has reiterated that patient safety remains paramount. The misuse of weight loss drugs without proper clinical oversight can lead to severe health complications. Citizens are strongly advised to use such medications strictly under the guidance of qualified medical practitioners.

It is important to note that GLP-1-based drugs have been approved in India with the condition that they are prescribed only by specialists such as endocrinologists and internal medicine practitioners, and for certain indications, by cardiologists.

The regulatory authority has affirmed that surveillance activities will continue to be intensified in the coming weeks. Any instances of non-compliance will be dealt with strictly, including actions such as suspension or cancellation of licenses, imposition of penalties, and prosecution under applicable laws.