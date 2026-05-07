Venus Remedies receives Argentina approval for Ceftriaxone, expands Latin America presence

Venus Remedies has received marketing authorisation from Argentina’s national regulatory authority for its antibiotic, Ceftriaxone. The approval marks the company’s expansion in Latin America and takes the total marketing authorisations for Ceftriaxone to 39 globally.

Saransh Chaudhary, President, Global Critical Care, Venus Remedies Limited, and CEO, Venus Medicine Research Centre, said, “The approval of Ceftriaxone in Argentina represents an important step in strengthening our presence in the Latin American region. Argentina is the fourth-largest pharmaceutical market in Latin America, valued at approximately USD7.3 billion in 2023, making it a strategically important market for high-quality critical care therapies. Ceftriaxone remains a cornerstone antibiotic in the management of several serious bacterial infections, including meningitis, respiratory tract infections, bloodstream infections, and surgical infections, making it a critical therapy in hospital and intensive care settings. This authorization aligns with our focus on delivering clinically relevant and widely accessible anti-infective therapies across global markets.”

According to the company, the Latin American pharmaceutical market is estimated at nearly US$91.85 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$172.71 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.52 per cent during the forecast period.

Aditi K. Chaudhary, President, International Business, Venus Remedies Limited, said, “Securing this marketing authorization in Argentina is a strategically important milestone in our Latin America expansion journey. India exported approximately US$17.5 million worth of pharmaceutical products to Argentina in 2024, while Latin America and the Caribbean accounted for 6.69 per cent of India’s total pharma exports in FY 2024–25. At Venus Remedies, we remain focused on strengthening our presence in such high-potential markets while supporting the broader agenda of improving access to affordable and quality healthcare solutions globally.”

The approval enables Venus Remedies to commercialise Ceftriaxone in Argentina through its distribution networks, strengthening its presence in hospital-driven critical care injectable markets.

The company stated that the development reflects its international expansion across Latin America and supports India’s role as a supplier of injectable pharmaceutical products in global markets.