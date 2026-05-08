Dr. Reddy’s and Nestlé Health Science launch Celevida GLP+ for people undergoing GLP-1/GIP therapy in India

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Nestlé Health Science India, a joint venture between Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Nestlé India, announced the launch of Celevida GLP+, a nutritional product designed to support nutrition intake and muscle mass maintenance for people undergoing GLP-1/GIP therapy for the management of type 2 diabetes and obesity in India.

According to the companies, as GLP-1/GIP-based therapies become more widely used in diabetes and obesity management, there is a growing need for an integrated ecosystem that includes nutrition, clinical monitoring and long-term patient support. The companies stated that nutritional gaps and muscle health challenges associated with these therapies remain an important area requiring support for long-term metabolic and functional outcomes.

V. Ramana said, “GLP-1 therapies represent a significant advancement in diabetes and obesity management. However, a clear unmet need remains in supporting patients beyond pharmacological treatment, particularly in addressing nutrition gaps and preserving muscle health during therapy. As patients experience changes in body composition, ensuring adequate nutrient intake and maintaining lean body mass become critical to sustaining long-term outcomes. With Celevida GLP+, we aim to address this gap through a targeted, science-backed nutritional solution that complements pharmacological therapies and supports better overall patient outcomes in their everyday journey. As part of this commitment, we remain focused on advancing integrated, patient-centric solutions that enable more sustainable and holistic management of metabolic health.”

The companies stated that insights from clinicians highlighted muscle loss during GLP-1/GIP therapy as a risk. According to studies cited by the companies, 25–40 per cent of total weight loss associated with GLP-1 and dual GLP-1/GIP therapies may be attributed to lean body mass loss. They further noted that Indians may face increased risk due to lower baseline skeletal muscle mass, higher body fat mass and protein intake levels of approximately 0.6g/kg/day.

The companies stated that clinical and expert consensus recommend protein intake of 1.2–1.5 g/kg/day to help preserve muscle mass during weight loss.

Celevida GLP+ has been co-created with endocrinologists and diabetologists to address protein gaps and preserve muscle mass and function in individuals undergoing GLP-1/GIP therapy. The formulation contains whey protein isolate and provides 48g of protein per 100g, along with 100 per cent recommended dietary allowance of branched-chain amino acids. It also contains 27 nutrients, including vitamins A, D and calcium.

The companies stated that Celevida Diabetes Nutrition, another formulation in the portfolio, is designed to support diabetes management and is clinically proven to support 24-hour blood glucose control and reduce HbA1c levels.

Celevida GLP+ is available in a 350g pack across pharmacies, retail outlets and e-commerce platforms.