PHARMAP 2025 brings together global pharma leaders to discuss innovation and drug safety

PHARMAP 2025, Europe’s premier pharmaceutical congress, brought together over 300 senior leaders from major global pharma companies, including Bayer, Roche, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Takeda, and more.

The congress showcased the industry’s evolving trends, such as the integration of digital twins in manufacturing and advancements in sustainable packaging solutions. These trends highlighted the pharmaceutical sector’s shift towards connected, data-driven, and patient-centric models.

Chakravarthi AVPS, a pharma entrepreneur and advocate for ethical pharmaceuticals and sustainable packaging, was invited to deliver the Special Address at the inaugural session of the congress. He also moderated a high-level plenary discussion. His keynote address, titled “Safe Medicines: A Global Way Forward for Securing Pharmaceutical Integrity and Patient Safety,” set the stage for the event with a strong call to action against the growing threat of counterfeit drugs.

Reflecting on historical tragedies like the 1982 Chicago Tylenol case and the challenges posed by today’s fragmented global supply chains, Chakravarthi stressed the urgent need for traceability, regulatory harmonisation, and packaging innovation. “Every medicine must be genuine, traceable, and safe,” he emphasised, pointing to the role of advanced technologies such as RFID, blockchain, and serialisation.

Chakravarthi identified two critical pathways for ensuring drug safety and integrity:

Enabling digital traceability in developing nations: This involves the use of scalable technology and public-private partnerships to enhance the traceability of medicines in less developed markets. Accelerating global harmonisation: This approach focuses on aligning international standards, such as those from GS1 and ICH, and fostering mutual recognition agreements while respecting national priorities.

As the moderator of the session “Navigating Disruption: Innovation in Pharma Supply Chains,” Chakravarthi led an engaging discussion on building agile and future-ready pharmaceutical supply ecosystems. The session featured experts from Takeda, LEO Pharma, NewBridge Pharmaceuticals, and the European Co-Packers Association, who shared their insights on AI-driven planning, the ethics of automation, and the strategic role of third-party logistics (3PL) partners.

A special word of appreciation was extended to Natalya and the PHARMAP organising team for curating an event that was not only insightful but action-driven. The future of pharma is not just being discussed—it is being actively shaped.