Cytiva expands portfolio with new MabSelect Resins made from renewable agarose for scalable, cost-efficient mAb manufacturing

As monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapies and biosimilars reshape the global biologics landscape — with the mAbs market expected to grow from USD 233.19 billion in 2024 to reach around USD 919.06 billion by 2033 [1]— Cytiva announced the launch of two advanced protein A chromatography resins: MabSelect SuRe 70 and MabSelect PrismA X. Developed to meet the evolving purification demands of biopharma innovators, these next-generation resins deliver enhanced productivity, durability, and affordability across the value chain from clinical to commercial production.

The surge in biosimilar development has created demand for highly tailored purification platforms that enable scale, speed, and cost-efficiency. Recognising that a one-size-fits-all solution is no longer viable, Cytiva’s new resins mark a strategic expansion of its industry-leading resin portfolio. MabSelect SuRe 70 is optimised for early-stage clinical and preclinical production, delivering high dynamic binding capacity (DBC) at a cost-effective price point. In parallel, MabSelect PrismA X sets a new benchmark by offering the highest DBC in Cytiva’s MabSelect series along with robust durability to support mab capture.

Sofie Stille, Vice President and General Manager, Resins and Technologies, Cytiva, says, “The different stages of drug development require different purification needs. As more molecules are being brought to clinic, we wanted to provide our customers with innovative and cost-effective options regardless of stage. These new resins offer affordability without sacrificing quality.”

Manoj Kumar R Panicker, General Manager at Cytiva India, states, “Our top priority is addressing our customers’ needs for productivity and speed to market. With the rapid growth of our Indian customer base, these two products are designed to assist at any stage or scale, offering tailored solutions that excel in speed, performance, and affordability, all with a commitment to sustainability.”

Cytiva’s new resins are manufactured using agarose, a renewable raw material, reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainable innovation. With vertically integrated agarose production in Denmark and a second manufacturing site in Muskegon, Michigan currently undergoing tech transfer, Cytiva is also strengthening global supply security.

These launches reaffirm Cytiva’s leadership in purification technologies — delivering high-performance, sustainable solutions that support biopharma innovators from discovery to delivery.