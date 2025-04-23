DHL Express has entered into a partnership with Sai Life Sciences to implement its GoGreen Plus service across international shipping operations. This initiative is designed to significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), aligning with both organisations’ climate goals.

Through this agreement, Sai Life Sciences will reduce its logistics-related GHG emissions by up to 90 per cent. The move supports Sai Life Sciences’ environmental, social, and governance (ESG) roadmap, and is part of its wider sustainability strategy.

Sai Life Sciences, a global contract research, development and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO), serves more than 300 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. Its operations depend on time-sensitive shipments across markets such as the United States, Europe, and Japan.

R.S Subramanian, Senior Vice President – South Asia, DHL Express, said, “Addressing Scope 3 emissions is critical to DHL for achieving the commitment to be carbon neutral by 2050. GoGreen Plus is a pioneering service that helps our customers address Scope 3 carbon emissions of their critical shipments to global destinations. The life sciences and healthcare sector is a focus area for growth outlined in our Strategy 2030 and GoGreen Plus is very relevant to key players here who have a committed road map on carbon footprint reduction. We are incredibly proud to have Sai Life Sciences join us on our mission to reduce Scope 3 emissions with GoGreen Plus – the most technically viable option currently available.”

Sivaramakrishnan Chittor, Chief Financial Officer, Sai Life Sciences, added, “Sustainability is a priority woven into every part of our business — including logistics. With a global supplier network and customer base across the US, Europe, and Japan, time-sensitive deliveries are essential to our operations. Our partnership with DHL reflects a shared commitment to reducing environmental impact while maintaining the reliability and precision that our customers depend on. It’s one more way we’re integrating sustainability into how we work — with intent and consistency — to make it better together.”

The GoGreen Plus service is based on insetting, a method of reducing emissions within the logistics sector rather than offsetting them externally. It uses sustainable aviation fuel made from feedstocks such as used cooking oil and other residues. SAF for the programme is sourced through global partnerships with suppliers including bp, Neste, Cosmo Oil Marketing, and World Energy.

In 2024, DHL Group reported a 3.5 per cent share of SAF usage in its own fleet, despite limited market availability. GoGreen Plus provides customers with a measurable and certified solution to decarbonise their supply chains.

The collaboration is part of DHL’s broader Strategy 2030, which includes becoming the “Green Logistics of Choice.” DHL aims to reduce absolute GHG emissions to 29 million metric tons by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050. The company is also investing €2 billion over five years to support the logistics needs of the life sciences and healthcare sectors. This investment will expand GDP-certified Pharma Hubs, strengthen cold chain capacity, and improve temperature-controlled transport solutions.