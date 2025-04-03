Pharma funding rises 81 per cent in march 2025, late-stage deals lead

According to Tracxn’s latest report, funding in the pharma and healthcare sector has increased by 81.38 per cent to $79 million in March 2025, up from $43.5 million in February 2025. However, this marks a 50.06 per cent decline compared to the $158 million raised in March 2024.

Late-stage funding accounted for the majority of investments, contributing $61.4 million, or 77.8 per cent of the total. Seed-stage funding amounted to $16.8 million, making up 21.3 per cent of the total capital raised.

Truemeds and DCDC secured two of the largest funding rounds in March 2025, raising $44 million and $17.4 million, respectively. Accel, Blume Ventures, and Rainmatter were among the most active investors during the period.