PPL Conclave 2025 comprised several power packed discussions on leadership, innovation, and the future of the pharma packaging industry. Leadership Lens was one of the key discussions that featured influential leaders who shared their perspectives on navigating challenges, fostering innovation and driving industry progress.

Moderated by Chakravarthi AVPS, Global Ambassador, World Packaging Organisation, the session brought together two eminent industry leaders: Dr Ranjana Pathak, Chief Quality Officer, Lupin, and Sheetal Arora, CEO, Mankind Pharma. Their valuable insights into leadership, quality and innovation were very interesting and compelling.

In a wide-ranging discussion, the panelists addressed several areas relevant to the industry and its continued progress. They explored crucial strategies for expanding India’s pharma footprint on the global stage, addressing both opportunities and challenges. Experts emphasised the importance of aligning with evolving international regulatory standards to make India a global leader in pharma. They also highlighted how AI, data analytics, and advanced manufacturing technologies are transforming efficiency and innovation in the sector. Sustainability was another key theme, panelists shared insights on eco-friendly manufacturing and sustainable practices. They also spoke on the delicate balance between making medicines accessible and ensuring long-term business viability.

It has several key takeaways for present and future leaders such as:

Innovation and leadership go hand in hand. The panelists emphasised that an innovative mindset is critical for India Pharma Inc to achieve global leadership. They highlighted the importance of fostering a culture of innovation that supports new technologies and progressive business strategies.

Quality should be the cornerstone of all phama operations. Experts on the panel stressed that quality must be felt and experienced in every aspect of the industry.

Practicality, proactiveness, preparedness, and planning were described as key attributes for pharma leaders to stay ahead of challenges and drive sustainable growth.

Integrity in leadership was highlighted during the session time and again.The leaders on the panel emphasised on doing things right, even in the face of adversity, leads to long-term success. Leaders must uphold ethical standards and maintain transparency to build trust within their organisations and the industry.

Effective leaders should ‘walk the talk’ and demonstrate honesty and transparency, emphasised the panelists. They stressed that only by by aligning words with actions, can leaders build a strong foundation of trust, be it in their team or with industry stakeholders.

The session reinforced the need for continuous innovation, strategic leadership, and a strong commitment to quality to shape the future of Indian pharma.

Thus, this session set the stage for thought-provoking discussions that followed during the two-day conference.