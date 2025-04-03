Rx Propellant expands life sciences infrastructure with 1GV launch in Genome Valley

Rx Propellant, a life sciences infrastructure platform backed by Actis, has launched 1GV, a 136,000 sq. ft. research and innovation campus in Genome Valley, Hyderabad. The facility spans 1.8 acres and is designed to support the growth of India’s life sciences sector.

1GV is built on the site where the first construction in Genome Valley took place, marking the origins of one of Asia’s largest life sciences clusters. The campus has been a key site for scientific research and industry development, playing a role in the advancement of India’s pharmaceutical, biotech, and contract research industries.

The facility is designed with sustainability in focus, holding LEED Platinum and IFC EDGE Advanced Pre-Certification. The infrastructure is adaptable and scalable, with collaborative spaces aimed at fostering industry connectivity.

“The launch of 1GV marks a significant expansion of Rx Propellant’s owned portfolio, now totaling three campuses, and reinforces our leadership in India’s life sciences infrastructure. This strategic addition in Genome Valley, a key hub, strengthens our presence in Hyderabad and contributes to our broader pan-India vision of providing cutting-edge, sustainable infrastructure to support the sector’s growth,” said Milind Ravi, CEO of Rx Propellant.