Parexel expands site alliance program to accelerate study start-up and patient enrolment

Parexel, a global clinical research organisation (CRO) providing clinical and consulting solutions to the life sciences industry, announced the expansion of its Site Alliance Program. The program strengthens the company’s global partnerships with clinical research sites and reinforces its engagement with investigative sites worldwide.

The Site Alliance Program includes more than 300 sites and 16,000 investigators, aimed at improving the experience for patients and delivering operational efficiencies for sites and biopharmaceutical customers. The program achieves the following:

40 per cent faster activation to the first critical milestone of First Patient First Visit (FPFV) compared to non-alliance sites.

Nearly 20 per cent faster study start-up timelines than non-alliance sites.

Four times more patient enrolments per site, on average, compared to non-alliance sites.

“We believe that clinical research innovation begins with meaningful, collaborative partnerships with our investigative sites,” said Peyton Howell, Chief Executive Officer. “By nurturing site relationships through our Site Alliance Program, we’ve created a strong foundation that supports our customers throughout the drug development journey. Our Alliance Sites are true partners in our shared mission to accelerate the delivery of life-changing treatments to patients.”

The Site Alliance Program consists of a curated group of sites that meet quality and performance standards and bring disease-specific experience to execute studies. Parexel supports these sites through regular forums and workshops, education programs, an enhanced payment system, and collaborative thought leadership. The company plans to further expand the scope of its partnerships and programming through the end of the year to support site partnership, readiness, and patient access.

Parexel’s site strategy covers early-stage research through post-market approval, designed to meet customers’ needs. The company’s global early phase network provides access to key patient populations in therapeutic areas driving pharmaceutical innovation.

Parexel has invested in its hospital-based units, which are integrated into the global network of alliance sites to support early phase studies. The four hospital-based clinical units are located in Baltimore and Los Angeles (FDA/US), London (MHRA/UK), and Berlin (EU/Germany). These units provide scientific and medical expertise, access to clinical and research technology, and support from teams in biostatistics, data management, medical writing, and programming focused on early phase studies.