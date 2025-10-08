Sai Life Sciences, Agility Life Sciences and Centrix Pharma Solutions launch integrated CMC partnership

Sai Life Sciences, Agility Life Sciences, and Centrix Pharma Solutions announced the launch of an Integrated CMC Partnership designed to provide innovator biopharma companies with end-to-end Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) services.

The collaboration brings together the expertise of Sai Life Sciences in API development, Agility Life Sciences in formulation development, and Centrix Pharma Solutions in drug product development and clinical manufacturing.

Through this partnership, customers will have access to integrated drug substance and drug product development, enabling them to move efficiently from preclinical studies to first-in-human (FIH) clinical trials and beyond.

By combining expertise across the CMC value chain, the Integrated CMC Partnership aims to help customers create and execute comprehensive development plans. The key elements of the partnership include:

Broad scientific expertise across multiple disciplines, supported by laboratory and manufacturing facilities.

End-to-end service coverage from synthetic route scouting to drug substance manufacturing, and from pre-formulation through to clinical trial material manufacturing.

Cross-functional optimisation, including integrated planning across API and drug product development to reduce duplication, risks, costs, and timelines.

Agility and flexibility to address emerging technical risks across functions.

Seamless coordination between technical teams, including proactive sample transfer and early API evaluation in the drug product process.

A single point of contact from project initiation to ensure alignment and accountability throughout execution.

“We are delighted to partner with Agility Life Sciences and Centrix Pharma in this truly integrated CMC offering. By bringing together our complementary strengths, we can deliver far greater value to innovators—helping them translate ideas into medicines with speed, quality, and efficiency. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to supporting customers on their journey from discovery to the clinic, and ultimately, to patients,” said Krishna Kanumuri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sai Life Sciences.

“We are delighted to be entering this partnership with Sai and Centrix. Our combined expertise and energy will enable our clients’ molecules to be accelerated through key milestones, while reducing risk and cost,” said Dr Claire Thompson, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Agility Life Sciences.

“What excites me most about this partnership is the spirit of collaboration it represents. By bringing together talented teams across Sai, Agility, and Centrix, we are creating a seamless environment where expertise flows freely, challenges are solved collectively, and clients benefit from true alignment. At its heart, this is about people working side by side to turn promising science into medicines that can change lives,” said Chris Davison, Chief Executive Officer, Centrix Pharma Solutions.