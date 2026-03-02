Panel Discussion – Smart, Digital, Connected: The new age of packaging
PPL Conclave 2026 | 13th February 2026 | Hyderabad
Panellists in this video::
• Mr Avinash Kumar Talwar, VP & Head Strategic Procurement – Packaging, Global Procurement, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (MODERATOR)
• Mr Manoj Kumar Pananchukunnath, CSO, Biocon
• Dr Tathagata Dutta, President, Jodas Expoim
• Mr Sekhar Babu Puli, AVP, Head – Packaging Development, MSN Laboratories
• Mr Mahendra Kumar Sahu, GM, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Key Highlights:
[1] Packaging is no longer just about protecting a product. It is becoming smarter, more connected and more valuable across the entire lifecycle.
[2] With QR codes, NFC, RFID and serialisation, each pack can be tracked and verified. This improves transparency and builds trust.
[3] Smart packaging is not just about technology. It is about transforming every pack into a connected touchpoint to drive safety, efficiency and value.
[4] Data-driven insights gained through connected packaging, R&D, manufacturing and quality are accelerating development, enabling predictive maintenance and strengthening lifecycle control.
[5] Smart and intelligent packaging represents a high-growth segment and forms the foundation of patient-centric care.