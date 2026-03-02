Panel Discussion – Smart, Digital, Connected: The new age of packaging

Panellists in this video::

• Mr Avinash Kumar Talwar, VP & Head Strategic Procurement – Packaging, Global Procurement, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (MODERATOR)

• Mr Manoj Kumar Pananchukunnath, CSO, Biocon

• Dr Tathagata Dutta, President, Jodas Expoim

• Mr Sekhar Babu Puli, AVP, Head – Packaging Development, MSN Laboratories

• Mr Mahendra Kumar Sahu, GM, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Key Highlights:

[1] Packaging is no longer just about protecting a product. It is becoming smarter, more connected and more valuable across the entire lifecycle.

[2] With QR codes, NFC, RFID and serialisation, each pack can be tracked and verified. This improves transparency and builds trust.

[3] Smart packaging is not just about technology. It is about transforming every pack into a connected touchpoint to drive safety, efficiency and value.

[4] Data-driven insights gained through connected packaging, R&D, manufacturing and quality are accelerating development, enabling predictive maintenance and strengthening lifecycle control.

[5] Smart and intelligent packaging represents a high-growth segment and forms the foundation of patient-centric care.