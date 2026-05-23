Panel Discussion: India as an injectable hub: Growing CDMO strength and global partnerships

Panellists in this video:

+ Mr Venkatanarayan V, Ex-VP & Specialist – Digital & OE, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (MODERATOR)

+ Mr Sandip Tarate, MD & COO, Tiefenbacher Group

+ Ms Mahabubi Shadick, President-Quality, Bharat Biotech International

+ Mr Arvind Kushwaha, VP – Quality, Kemwell Biopharma

+ Dr Alagumurugan Alagarswamy, Head -Complex Injectable & Ophthalmics, Alembic Pharma

+ Mr Balasubramanian M, Director- MSAT & Validations, Pfizer

+ Mr Veeraraju Nalla, Sr GM – Quality, Gland Pharma

Key Highlights:

[1] OAI rates have dropped from 19% in 2013 to 8% in 2025. This demonstrates significant progress in compliance and manufacturing excellence.

[2] The China+1 approach is critical to building resilient, future-ready supply chains. It also requires multi-plant and multi-source strategies, supported by safety stocks and real-time digital planning for demand visibility and continuity.

[3] To become a global CDMO leader, India must focus on end-to-end capabilities, reduce external dependencies, and standardise policies for emerging therapies and advanced products.

[4] Adoption of advanced sterile technologies, closed systems, and digitalised fill-finish platforms is becoming essential to attract global partnerships and ensure high-quality manufacturing.

[5] India needs clearer and more progressive regulatory frameworks, especially for biologics, to align with global standards and accelerate approvals based on biosimilarity data.

[6] Building a strong ecosystem for end-to-end development, including clinical trials and advanced technologies, along with incentivisation, is critical to drive innovation and global competitiveness.

[7] The industry must invest in data science, simulations, and evolve toward risk- and profit-sharing CDMO models to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and move beyond traditional service structures.