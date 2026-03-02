Speaker in this video:

Ms Tripti Nakhare, VP-Regulatory Affairs and Packaging Development, FDC

Topic:Strategies to speed up serialisation

Key Highlights:

[1] Serialisation isn’t an add-on anymore. It’s now a core part of packaging operations, and it needs to be treated that way.

[2] Fast serialisation doesn’t happen by chance. It reflects strong processes, disciplined teams and systems that work in sync.

[3] The plants that get serialisation right perform better. They see smoother throughput, fewer disruptions, and stronger compliance confidence.

[4] Speed and compliance don’t have to compete. When serialisation is engineered well, the line runs efficiently without compromising control.